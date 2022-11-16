Made in Washington has been showcasing locally made products for nearly 40 years - 2022's Best

"We are at Made in Washington in the Pike Place Market," said store manager Carla Walton. "We have been around here since 1984, almost 40 years, and we've been curating the best of the best makers here in Washington since then."



"There are so many locals who just love to come to the market for the reason we've got all sorts of local makers here and so it's like a one-stop shop."



From hand-made glass to uniquely Seattle souvenirs, gift-givers can't get enough of products produced in Washington’s own backyard.



"Hot sellers big time on candles right now. So many different makers here in Washington. They're just branching out and doing all sorts of fun scents. We've also got our one-pound Seattle Chocolate bags, and it's a variety pack that's just great for everyone,” Walton said. "Then we've also got our smoked salmon, which is amazing. It's by SeaBear and it's a great travel pack, great for the holidays when you just need to bring something to eat before dinner starts. Everyone takes a piece of Washington with them."