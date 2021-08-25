Macklemore debuts new line of clothing at Nordstrom

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Macklemore is back with a new offering – but it has nothing to do with music.
The award-winning rapper is also a fashion designer and his latest collection just dropped at Nordstrom.
His brand Bogey Boys - a nod to his love of golf – features vibrant polos, tees, and button-down shirts with designs ranging from cherries to Sergio the leopard.
The line has options for both men and women and Macklemore personally co-designed each piece.
Prices range from $20 - $100. The collection is available at Nordstrom Bellevue Square.
