Macklemore debuts new line of clothing at Nordstrom

His brand Bogey Boys features pieces inspired by golf. #k5evening

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Macklemore is back with a new offering – but it has nothing to do with music.

The award-winning rapper is also a fashion designer and his latest collection just dropped at Nordstrom.

His brand Bogey Boys - a nod to his love of golf – features vibrant polos, tees, and button-down shirts with designs ranging from cherries to Sergio the leopard.

The line has options for both men and women and Macklemore personally co-designed each piece.