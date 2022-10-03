Renton dessert shop infuses unique flavors in traditional macarons

From Captain Crunch to Vietnamese Coffee, Macadons Macarons and Ice Cream offers fresh takes on a classic cookie. #k5evening

RENTON, Wash. — It may be a dessert inspired by the French. But the Macarons at Macadon's in Renton, represent flavors from around the world.

"The most unique right now are ube, passionfruit, guava, Thai tea," explained Michael Huynh, the owner of Macadons. "Those are Asian flavors that we have."

You can also find macarons that provoke nostalgia. Flavors like Fruity Pebbles and Captain Crunch, taste like the real thing.

Macadons is always upping the ante on the flavors and the experience.

"We have the unique ability to customize macarons, so we can do different colors and different shapes," Huynh said. "But we can also do custom prints."

It's the type of dessert that truly combines art and science.

Their process from start to finish takes 5 hours and they age the macarons to make sure they have just the right texture.

Macadons even adjusts their recipes with the seasons because the temperature and humidity can impact the finished product.

"You'll get a soft chewy texture as opposed to one that crumbles and breaks apart when you bite into it," Huynh shared.

Customers can take their dessert to go or enjoy the Macadon's cafe experience, which also includes free samples of hot tea.

Most unique is the macaron ice cream sandwich.

Macadons used to be located in White Center, but made the move to Renton in early September.

They celebrated the grand opening in early September to much fanfare and a line that stretched around the building!

Today they are still attracting new fans — thanks to their creative takes on this classic cookie.