Find a taste of South America in Lynnwood at Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — An internationally renowned restaurant has found its way to Snohomish County.

Fogo de Chão is a Brazilian Steakhouse that was started in South America in 1979. This is their second location in western Washington. The other opened in Bellevue last year.

Their new location in Lynnwood opened a few weeks ago at the Village at Alderwood.



The heart of the restaurant is the churrasco grill, which is used to roast meat over an open flame. It's a technique associated with the gaucho culture or the cowboys of South America.

The meat is cut tableside by Brazilian-trained gaucho chefs and it's all meant to be shared. You can pick from cuts of lamb, chicken, pork, or several different cuts of beef.

Fogo de Chão is open for lunch, dinner and brunch on the weekends. There's also an all-day happy hour featuring Brazilian-inspired cocktails along with South American beers and wines.

