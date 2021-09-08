Lynnwood barbecue joint cooking up meats the old fashioned way

From Wings to Pastrami, Cask and Trotter's secret sauce starts with a good smoker

At Cask & Trotter Restaurant Bar, they take pride in giving their brisket, chicken and ribs, the attention they deserve. Think Low and Slow.

The barbecue sauces are all made in-house and they range from sweet to spicy to Carolina style.

This is the second location for the restaurant bar, which got its start in South Lake Union.

At the Lynnwood location, you'll find a full bar with wine, creative cocktails and bourbons. Most are sourced from the region.

The owner's grandmother, Judy, still makes the desserts, which include her famous Bread Pudding.