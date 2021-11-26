These luxe candles from Lakewood smell good enough to eat

It's a far cry from how she imagined things would go. Initially, candle-making was just a hobby to relieve stress. "I was like, ‘It would be cute if I could pay part of my rent, maybe my car note, maybe a phone bill, that would be nice,'" Richards said. "Then God said, ‘Hold my tequila. I have something else planned for you." Within months of launching the business online, BLK Sunflower was featured by Cosmopolitan , People, Harper’s Bazaar , Sheen , and Elle .

"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm doing it, I'm doing it!'" Richards said.



The “strawberries and cream” scented candle is her top seller. All the candles are vegan, cruelty-free, and burn for more than 75 hours. Each one is also infused with something extra.



"Energy is very important to me and I will not pour candles if I'm in a bad mood,” Richards said. "I want people to light my candles and be like, 'Why am I so happy? This is amazing.'"



She also hopes to spread a little inspiration to anyone else chasing a dream.



“No matter what you're thinking about doing, don't say 'Oh so many people are already doing that.' There's a lot of people making candles, too. But people aren't making your candles,” she said. "If I just sat back and waited for things to be perfect, I wouldn't be here right now."