Lumen Field has the Home Taste Advantage

SEATTLE — Ahead of the 2023 Seahawks season, Lumen Field has introduced some new food and beverage options that'll be a hit for game day.

"The really, pretty exciting thing is all of our new local restaurants. 25 of them within a 2-mile radius. Some of my favorites are Maria Luisa Empanadas, we got Tutta Bella just to name a few," said Sean Borst, Senior Executive Chef for Lumen Field.

Lumen also has Bahn MI from Saigon Drip Cafe, Bao Buns from Gourmet Noodle Bowl, Jalapeno cheddar and Toffee popcorn from Harvey's Popcorn and cookies from The Pastry Project. There are even spicy chicken sandwiches and chicken fingers from Big Walt's Kitchen -- made special because Seahawks legend, Walter Jones, is behind it.

The new food options vary in style and for a reason. You can even order Chocolate Espresso Martinis which are the perfect combination of boozy and sweet.

"It is absolutely intentional, I like to see it is as this big melting pot of food," Borst said. "We have an amazing bar program, you can taste Seattle right here."