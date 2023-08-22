From lumber to lattes and libations - historic Weyerhaeuser Building in Everett gets new life

The Muse Whiskey & Coffee recently opened on the Everett Waterfront inside the 100-year-old building. #k5evening

EVERETT, Wash. — Whether it's the start of a busy day or the conclusion of a good night, there’s a seat at the table for you inside one of Everett's most recognizable buildings.

The Muse Whiskey & Coffee recently opened inside the historic Weyerhaeuser Building on the waterfront and serves both coffee and cocktails.

"It's been a staple, this building - everyone's seen it for years floating around Everett, wherever it may be,” said General Manager Jospeh Mottola.

The building was constructed in 1923 and used for the lumber company's administration offices. It also served as a showroom for wood products.

In later years, Weyerhaeuser no longer used the space and the building was moved to different parts of the city - three times. It was eventually designated historic, but it didn’t have a functional public purpose.

Then, Jack Ng and Jin Ma came along.

"Jin came from one of the biggest cities in the world, Beijing, and met me in the smallest town in the world, little Langley on Whidbey Island,” Ng said.

Together, the couple saw the Weyerhaeuser Building’s potential and worked with the Port of Everett to create a new public/private partnership.

The Muse Whiskey and Coffee turned former offices into comfortable and stylish seating areas. The westerly hallway leads to a spacious deck with views of the water. Ma designed the décor, inspired by a trip she and Ng made to Scotland - down to the light switches.

"The only place you can get them is Europe, so we had them shipped from Europe,” Ng said. "We wanted to make it more unique and different."

They're also honoring the past.

Original woodwork was restored, QR codes on plaques connect guests with history lessons, and the Muse logo was inspired by art from the original windows. They even commissioned a painting of Frederick Weyerhaeuser, which hangs next to the speakeasy bar.

The coffee bar is open daily and run by Keppy Ross – who used to run past the building.

"It's like I was meant to be here,” Ross said, laughing.

The café serves Italian traditional coffee and grab-and-go pastries and treats. Within a month of opening, Ross said there were already regular customers with regular routines.

"The window in the big room,” Ross said. "That is the spot to sit in here and we have a lot of people come in and want to claim that spot right in the morning."

In the evening, the speakeasy beckons.

"Really kind of brings you back to a different era,” Mottola said.

Bartenders specialize in craft cocktails and the extensive whiskey collection includes some Prohibition-era bottles. More spirits are stored in the original vault, which was originally used for payroll. Now, it’s filled with lockers customers can rent to store their favorite bottles.



From lumber to lattes libations, the building has served the community for generations - and counting.

"I hope this is the last move for the next 100 years,” Ng said.