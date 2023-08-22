Gig Harbor woman redefines Northwest fashions with her online boutique

With Lullaby Rebel, Susan Sanchez curates Northwest women's fashions for those seeking something original. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — When Susan Sanchez and her kids visit Kopachuck State Park, there's a good chance their day hike will turn into a photo session for the online boutique Lullaby Rebel.

Especially when there's a new collection of sweaters to showcase.

Sanchez says the park is the perfect place to show off the latest fashions.

"I love nature so much," she said. "Living here, exploring, going to the forest, going to the lakes, going to the parks, it's just beauty around us 24/7."

Sanchez is both the photographer and the model.

"Modeling has gotten me out of my shell," Sanchez said. "I am a very quiet person, but this is pushing me every day to lose that fear, so I am thankful for it."

This Navy wife is also the owner of Lullaby Rebel.

"When you hear 'lullaby' you think of softness, comfort," Sanchez said. "As for 'rebel,' we all have that rebel inside of us"

Sanchez says living in a small city like Gig Harbor means shopping options are limited.

"It has happened on many occasions that I go to a friend's party or a gathering for my kids' school and 5 or 10 other moms will have the same sweater," Sanchez said.

Sanchez spends hours every day going through online catalogs looking for the kind of clothes that fit the Lullaby Rebel style.

"I am a very busy mom," Sanchez said. "And I want to be able to grab pieces that are going to be effortless and are going to make me feel good so I can out the door in 5 minutes."

Raised in Costa Rica, Sanchez has embraced the Northwest lifestyle.

"The beauty of the Pacific Northwest, that's what inspires me," Sanchez said. "I love the jackets, the plaids, the oversized sweaters because our weather is mostly cold weather."

"Every time I go with her to a photo shoot I always see her happy," daughter Sophie Sanchez said. " I'm glad that she's happy because I don't want her doing something that she does not enjoy."

Sanchez can't imagine a better job than a day in the park with her kids. And she has the pictures to prove it.