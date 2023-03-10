Think pink - and get a drink - at Lula Coffee in SODO

The vibrant coffee house on Airport Way South is the locally-owned coffee house's second location. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Looking for a dose of caffeine and color? Visit the new Lula Coffee location in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood.

"It's really easy to tell people - just find the giant R and you'll find us,” said General Manager Carly Kendrick.

She and her two best friends from high school opened the vibrantly-decorated coffee shop near the Old Rainier Brewery. It’s hard to miss with hot pink counters and walls, puffy clouds hanging from the ceiling, and a plush blue couch for lounging.

"It's grey here so much, we just really wanted something bright and fun for people to come meet and get a good start to the morning,” Kendrick said. “A little kick, you know?"

The chosen aesthetics include neon-enhanced bathrooms and a giant mirror for selfies.

"I've had many people come in and do little Barbie photo shoots. It's been fun,” Kendrick said. "We had a lot of people who said, 'You're cornering yourself, you're only targeting a small part of the market.' Nope. Turns out, no. We get a lot of police men, fire workers, construction workers - these big burly men are in here drinking their Frappuccinos in the pink - actually, they love it."

The unique menu is equally appealing. Staff members helped develop and create the specialty drinks, down to the tongue-and-cheek names.

There’s a "Don't Huck With Me" huckleberry lemonade, the “Salty Beach" with dark chocolate espresso with sweet foam, and “B**** Better Have My Matcha” is a matcha/strawberry blend.

"Obviously it's a little play on words, we had fun naming them all,” Kendrick said, laughing.