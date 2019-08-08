TACOMA, Wash. — This is a place fans of libations in the south Sound will not want to miss. Located on South Tacoma Way, Lucky Star Tavern is a favorite for regulars. With great drinks, awesome food deals, and a friendly atmosphere, it is no wonder why families keep visiting after generations.

“This was my parent's hangout, it hasn’t changed too much in the past 50 years,” said Connie Thomas.

Jose Cedeno

“I guess the one thing I can say about this place, is that it feels like home,” said Thomas Herting.

“Is a very friendly bar to hang out and have a good time,” said owner Kathy Carr.

As far as entertainment? Lucky Silver has a pool table, a pinball machine, darts, and a big patio that you can enjoy with friends in the summer.

When you visit this bar, be sure to ask for free peanuts.

Happy Hour runs from 3 pm to 6 pm Monday through Saturday, and all day on Sundays, with drinks as low as $3.25.

Lucky Silver Tavern | 2605 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409 | Open daily 10 AM to 2 AM

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.