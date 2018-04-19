Tukwila, Wash. —

Located in the old Annex Tavern by the Southern end of Boeing Field, Lucky Liquor is a family friendly restaurant and bar offering lunch, dinner, and special drinks like a pickleback. Yes, a shot of whiskey followed by a shot of pickle brine.

But if you are looking for a more traditional cocktail or just a cold beer, they have a daily happy hour from 3 to 6pm.

For entertainment, this 5-star dive bar has pinball machines, a country music DJ, and live music. Also, check out the fun and bizarre decorations on the walls.

Lucky Liquor, 10325 E Marginal Way S, Tukwila, WA 98168

