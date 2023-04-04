x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Turn low prices for Dungeness Crab into a seafood based salad - Douglas Demos

This is a great time to buy fresh local crab. #k5evening
Credit: KING 5 Evening

SEATTLE — There's a glut of local Dungeness crab right now that has made the price of these delicacies drop to near-record lows. If that sounds like a good deal to you, Chef Tom Douglas has a recipe for these Northwest treasures. 

He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen. 

Spring Dungeness Crab Salad

By Tom Douglas

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound of Dungeness Crab meat
  • 1 avocado, peeled and sliced into sections.
  • 1 grapefruit, sectioned.
  • 1 head bibb lettuce
  • 12 olives
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ cucumber, sliced into bigger sections with skin on
  • 1 teaspoon lime zest
  • ½ freshly squeezed lime juice (or more if necessary)
  • Salt and pepper, to taste.
  • Fresh dill, to garnish
  • Serve with ranch dressing or your favorite dressing
  • Serve with garlic bread

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small sauté pan over medium heat.
  2. Add 12 olives to the sauté pan and pan fry until crispy.
  3. Remove from heat and set aside.
  4. Slice the grapefruit into segments.
  5. Using a sharp knife, trim the grapefruit’s end; set the flat side of the grapefruit on a cutting board.
  6. Slice off the peel and pith into sections, follow the shape of the grapefruit.
  7. Set the grapefruit on its side. Slice toward the center of the grapefruit and along the membrane.
  8. Slice along the membrane until the cuts meet and release the segment.
  9. Set grapefruit segments aside in a bowl.
  10. Peel the avocado and slice into nice chunks. Don’t worry about any brown spots.
  11. Set avocado slices aside.
  12. Now let’s assemble the salad using a large serving platter.
  13. Start spreading the bibb lettuce on the platter.  Arrange the bibb lettuce by almost “rebuilding” it back into its head shape.
  14. Start arranging the avocado slices, grapefruit sections and cucumber chunks.
  15. Try not to place the avocado, grapefruit, and cucumber directly onto the lettuce. This will weigh it down.  Try to “tuck” avocado, grapefruit, and cucumber in between the leaves.
  16. Place crab meat into a large bowl.
  17. Mix crab meat, lime zest, and lime juice.
  18. Taste and add more lime juice if necessary.
  19. Arrange crab meat on salad spreading it out evenly in the center.
  20. Drizzle with ranch dressing.
  21. Garnish with fresh dill chunks.
  22. Serve with warm garlic bread.
  23. Enjoy!

Homemade Ranch Dressing: 

  • ¼ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill, minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh chives, minced
  • 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, minced
  • ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl.
  2. Whisk well.
  3. Taste and adjust if necessary.
  4. Chill until you are ready to serve

Related Articles


KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

More Videos

In Other News

Starbucks olive oil coffee and an interview with 'Murder Mystery 2' stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston | Full Episode - KING 5 Evening

Before You Leave, Check This Out