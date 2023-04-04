Turn low prices for Dungeness Crab into a seafood based salad - Douglas Demos

SEATTLE — There's a glut of local Dungeness crab right now that has made the price of these delicacies drop to near-record lows. If that sounds like a good deal to you, Chef Tom Douglas has a recipe for these Northwest treasures.
He joined us from the Hot Stove Society kitchen.
Spring Dungeness Crab Salad
By Tom Douglas
Serves 2
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound of Dungeness Crab meat
- 1 avocado, peeled and sliced into sections.
- 1 grapefruit, sectioned.
- 1 head bibb lettuce
- 12 olives
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cucumber, sliced into bigger sections with skin on
- 1 teaspoon lime zest
- ½ freshly squeezed lime juice (or more if necessary)
- Salt and pepper, to taste.
- Fresh dill, to garnish
- Serve with ranch dressing or your favorite dressing
- Serve with garlic bread
DIRECTIONS:
- Add 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small sauté pan over medium heat.
- Add 12 olives to the sauté pan and pan fry until crispy.
- Remove from heat and set aside.
- Slice the grapefruit into segments.
- Using a sharp knife, trim the grapefruit’s end; set the flat side of the grapefruit on a cutting board.
- Slice off the peel and pith into sections, follow the shape of the grapefruit.
- Set the grapefruit on its side. Slice toward the center of the grapefruit and along the membrane.
- Slice along the membrane until the cuts meet and release the segment.
- Set grapefruit segments aside in a bowl.
- Peel the avocado and slice into nice chunks. Don’t worry about any brown spots.
- Set avocado slices aside.
- Now let’s assemble the salad using a large serving platter.
- Start spreading the bibb lettuce on the platter. Arrange the bibb lettuce by almost “rebuilding” it back into its head shape.
- Start arranging the avocado slices, grapefruit sections and cucumber chunks.
- Try not to place the avocado, grapefruit, and cucumber directly onto the lettuce. This will weigh it down. Try to “tuck” avocado, grapefruit, and cucumber in between the leaves.
- Place crab meat into a large bowl.
- Mix crab meat, lime zest, and lime juice.
- Taste and add more lime juice if necessary.
- Arrange crab meat on salad spreading it out evenly in the center.
- Drizzle with ranch dressing.
- Garnish with fresh dill chunks.
- Serve with warm garlic bread.
- Enjoy!
Homemade Ranch Dressing:
- ¼ cup mayonnaise
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 tablespoons fresh dill, minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh chives, minced
- 1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, minced
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl.
- Whisk well.
- Taste and adjust if necessary.
- Chill until you are ready to serve
