Looking back: One year since Gov. Inslee's first 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' order

For a year, KING 5's Evening has told stories of resilience throughout COVID-19 pandemic. #k5evening

One. Whole. Year.

On March 23, 2020, Gov. Inslee declared a statewide 'Stay Home, Stay Healthy' requiring everyone to stay home for two weeks, only going out for essential services. Nobody knew then that the COVID-19 health crisis would evolve into a pandemic much bigger, longer, and more consequential than any of us ever expected.

For over a year, KING 5's Evening has told stories of businesses pivoting to stay alive, communities uplifting each other, and people innovating like never before. To mark the occasion, we're looking back at the past 12 months -- from food, to family, to fun.

Keep reading to check out some of our stories from the past year.

Yelling Bike Messenger in Tacoma

Laid off and frustrated, Matthew Fleming started a new business that keeps him busier than ever. For $1, he will shout anything at anyone from his bike. | READ THE WHOLE STORY

Celebrating high school seniors in Quilcene

It's cap and gown handout day for the Quilcene Rangers' class of 2020. And it's been a senior year like no other. In fact, it's been a banner year for the whole class. Drive through town, and you'll see. | READ THE WHOLE STORY

Free headshots for job-seekers in Lynnwood

Photographer Mike Nakamura has been hit hard by the pandemic. His business is operating at about 10 percent of where it was pre-COVID. For this session, he's working for free, snapping photos to change lives. Nakamura and 7 other Seattle-area photographers are part of a nationwide effort to take 10,000 professional headshots, for free, in a single day. | READ THE WHOLE STORY

Dive bars go to-go in Seattle

Many bars started making and offering cocktail to-go kits -- turning normal people into home-bartenders. But Screwdriver Bar in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood found a fun & unique way to sell their booze: through a sidewalk lemonade stand. | READ THE WHOLE STORY

Pulley-system takeout in Seattle

Customers of the Tin Table are big fans of the unique takeout service: orders are lowered out a window in a basket. | READ THE WHOLE STORY

Teachers helping teachers

Highland Middle School teacher Angelica Rodriguez uses Peromiss to share teaching tools, resources, and conversation. It's an Instagram account that's all about teacher collaboration. | READ THE WHOLE STORY

Quarantine Musicals from a Ballard apartment