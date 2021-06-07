Longtime lakefront café in Kirkland reopens after more than a year

Beach Café in the Woodmark Hotel is now serving dinner four nights a week. #k5evening

KIRKLAND, Wash. — After more than a year's hiatus, Beach Café in Kirkland’s Woodmark Hotel is back open to diners.

The casual dining spot on the banks of Lake Washington closed because of the pandemic, shortly after Chef Brian Doherty took over.

“Feels great to be open, just to service guests and have some action back in the hotel, and having the staff come back to work,” he said.

The menu is seasonally based and showcases fresh local ingredients with an emphasis on seafood.

Doherty says some of his creations are inspired by the restaurant’s lakeside setting.

"The view, the sound of the water, the smell,” he said. "It's a beautiful setting, I love being on the water. I would love to sit down and have dinner here!”



Dishes include sautéed halibut with spring carrot risotto and a pecorino crisp, smoked Akaushi striploin with chimichurri and duck fat fries, burrata and bacon flatbread with heirloom tomatoes, and smoked short rib fritters with white cheddar cheese guests can inject into them before eating.

Dinner service is available Wednesday – Saturday, and brunch on Sunday. Reservations can be made online.