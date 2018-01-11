Bruce Campbell's Last Fan Standing, Benaroya Hall - November 2

It's an interactive game based on fantasy, horror, sci-fi, and superheroes! Actor Bruce Campbell host the live trivia contest for nerdy-know-it-alls called, Last Fan Standing. The hilarity takes place tomorrow night at Benaroya Hall.

Bohemian Rhapsody, Theaters Everywhere - November 2

It's one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Bohemian Rhapsody brings the story of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury from the rock stage to the big screen. The movie opens Friday in theaters everywhere.

Piff the Magic Dragon, The Parlor LIVE - November 2 & 3

He killed it as a top ten finalist on America's Got Talent a couple of seasons ago. Magician and comedian Piff the Magic Dragon will be dealing out both laughs and amazing tricks at the Parlor LIVE in Bellevue, Friday and Saturday night.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING