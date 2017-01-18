SEATTLE — They were here long before the rest of us, but since 1974 the Duwamish Tribe has no longer been recognized by the federal government.

"It's heart-wrenching," said tribal council member Ken Workman, a descendant of Seattle's namesake, Chief Si'ahl.

"Knowing that we're benefiting from their suffering just really didn't sit well with me," said local filmmaker Vasant Salcedo.

The battle to be seen, and to exist in the eyes of the federal government, is the story of "Promised Land," a new documentary by Vasant and his wife, Sarah. Before telling the story of the Duwamish and Chinook people, the filmmakers first had to gain their trust.

"Showing respect the absolute first thing that you have to do," Salcedo said.

The movie uses Native American voices to tell their own story, using their own words.

"This is their story," Salcedo added. "And we wanted to make sure that the world knows that."

