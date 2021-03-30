Snohomish County singer shines on NBC's 'The Voice'

Savanna Woods is set to enter the 'Battle Round.'

STANWOOD, Wash. — She creeps out Kelly Clarkson.

"I like a creepy kind of vibe," Clarkson said.

And it's music to the ears of Stanwood's Savanna Woods, who landed a spot on "Team Kelly" on NBC's "The Voice." This is a big deal.

"Yeah, it is pretty huge," Woods said.

Woods is an overnight success 26 years in the making.

"I was kind of a pretty sad child," she said, "As a lot of artists are, I'm just very sensitive. Early adulthood I kind of started to realize that about myself, and work with it and channel it into music. It created a career, my sensitive nature."

Along with her sisters, Paige and Ireland, Woods has followed the music wherever it leads.

"I love Italy. I love the UK, Scotland, London."

By the time that life journey took her to 'The Voice,' she was ready to rock.

Woods said, "I think the issue for people comes when you're entering a show like that seeking validation. I don't care really what (the coaches) say. I love the feedback, but my sense of self-worth does not rely on anything they say because, again, they're just humans."

If Woods seems ridiculously well-adjusted, well, it runs in her very musical family.

Her father, Stewart, is himself an accomplished singer-songwriter, who instilled in her a love of music.

Her mom Lacey is delighted to see her daughter on national TV, but it has nothing to do with winning or losing.

"People keep saying, 'Oh my gosh! Are you proud of her?' Lacey Woods said. "No!"

It's not about the fame or the public approval.

"I am proud of her every day for waking up and doing her best for the day and being a beautiful human being," Lacey said.

Lacey has been living with Muscular Dystrophy, which limits her motion and energy. It has never limited her spirit.

"It's frustrating," she said, "But it's just not an excuse. I mean, I just have so much love in my heart."

The Woods family has made a home for 20 foster children over the past few years.

"I have shelter for them and love," said Lacey, "Children need a chance."

Savanna Woods has learned the arts of music and compassion from her extraordinary family. She'll keep singing for the folks back home, for herself, and for the joy of it.