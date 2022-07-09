A new local show is highlighting local artists

“Thank You, MS PAM” is full of color and creativity. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The show is a creation of artist and curator Tariqa Waters, and is recorded at Martyr Sauce Pop Art Museum located in the art district of Pioneer Square in downtown Seattle. "Thank you MS PAM" is set to be an educational and entertainment television show that promotes local artists.

“I wanted a way to have artists have their work documented properly” Waters said. “It's exciting and it's a new chapter.”

This is not your typical talk show, the host will ask non-conventional questions, like, “What’s in your lunchbox?” and guests can vary from dancers, musicians, tattoo artists, and more.

“People can relax a bit and let their guards down because I am clearly not taking my self too seriously” Waters said.

Waters comperes the show to a mix of "Pee-Wee’s Playhouse" and "The Arsenio Hall Show." This show has interviews with guests, art segments, comedy sketches, and creative community members.

"Thank you MS PAM" was selected to be part of Local Sightings 2022 Film Festival for their “Opening Night Shorts.”

This Seattle based project is already planning to shoot segments in other key U.S. cities like Chicago and New York.

“I want people to feel connected to their own creative ways.”

"Thank You MS PAM" comes right in time for the 10 year celebration of Martyr Sauce Pop Art Museum and the new Martyr Sauce crosswalk project in pioneer square, between First Avenue and Occidental in downtown Seattle.

“A crosswalk in Pioneer Square is pretty wild, this is definitely a way to make a mark.”