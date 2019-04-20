SEATTLE — A lot of west coast dogs are getting ready to strut their stuff at the 3rd annual Beverly Hills Dog Show, airing on KING 5 Sunday morning at 10 AM.

Seattle resident David Frei says this show will be more fun than the dog shows you may be used to seeing on television.

For one thing, there will be celebrities. After all, this is Beverly Hills.

“We’ve created a fashion runway for the dogs to compete on, so it looks like a red carpet event in Hollywood,” he says.

“Dog shows have a tendency to be a little like, you know, uppity,” says Frei’s co-host, John O’Hurley, best known for playing J Peterman on Seinfeld.

“There are times we are sitting there and he'll say something and I'll say that wasn’t John O'Hurley that was J Peterman,” says Frei. “And it’s great fun.”

Most people root for dogs that look like their own, but there's a local champ you may want to cheer as well. "Mister" is soft-coated Wheaten terrier.

“What I love about this breed is they have a great sense of humor,” says owner Elena Landa. “They’re almost human-like you know, in that you can really relate to them.”

All of the dogs in the show are relatable, says Frei.

“The dogs are definitely the stars but they're just like your dog at home. They probably steal food off the counter. They sleep on our couches. They shed on our black clothes and they may even drink out of a toilet once in a while."