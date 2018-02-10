This week we're going to focus on the best in-studio performances to catch live.

Wed 10/3, Subways On the Sun at Seattle Center

Local band Subways On The Sun released their sophomore album Capsize last month on Spartan records.

Sat 10/6, Idles at The Sunset

The British punk band's new sophomore album is called Joy as an Act of Resistance.

Mon 10/8, Courtney Barnett at The Paramount

Barnett's latest album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, is her second full length.

Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING-TV Ch. 5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING