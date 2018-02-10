This week we're going to focus on the best in-studio performances to catch live.
Wed 10/3, Subways On the Sun at Seattle Center
Local band Subways On The Sun released their sophomore album Capsize last month on Spartan records.
Sat 10/6, Idles at The Sunset
The British punk band's new sophomore album is called Joy as an Act of Resistance.
Mon 10/8, Courtney Barnett at The Paramount
Barnett's latest album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, is her second full length.
