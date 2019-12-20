SEATTLE — The seventh film adaptation of Little Women is also arguably the best, thanks in large part to the cast.

Kim Holcomb went to Concord, Massachusetts – where Louisa May Alcott wrote the book more than 150 years ago - to interview Laura Dern (Marmee,) Saoirse Ronan (Jo,) Florence Pugh (Amy,) and Eliza Scanlen (Beth) about making a 2019 version of the American classic.

HOLCOMB: “There is so much beautiful language in this movie, which of course so much comes from the book, and I feel like we should bring back the word ‘capital.’”

RONAN: “Capital!”

SCANLEN: “It’s capital!”

HOLCOMB: “It’s such a good word!”

RONAN: “And another thing (Jo) says is ‘Christopher Columbus’… and ‘chit.’ It was very difficult for us, I call (Amy) ‘an affected little chit.’ And I had to go and re-loop it afterwards because it sounded like another word.”

HOLCOMB: “Marmee says, ‘I’m angry every day.’ What are you every day?”

DERN: “Angry.” (laughter)

PUGH: “Restless, and fidgety. I want to always do stuff.”

DERN: “Anxious. I mean, positive and negative anxiety towards things, wanting to make a difference or just being paralyzed by the world. It’s hard not to be.”

SCANLEN: “I think we all have that in common, though. We’re all go-getters.”

RONAN: “I’m very fidgety, like physically. And it comes from the energy, as well - it’s a weird juxtaposition thing that you get when you’re an actor - you kind of want a break from it if you’ve been doing it a lot, but then once you have the break, you’re like, ‘Oh god, I have nothing else to do.’ So you’re sort of always in this limbo.”

HOLCOMB: “For me to be here, in this space, feels amazing. Anyone who’s ever been into the Transcendentalists or Louisa May Alcott, you’ve got to come here. How did that impact your performances, being in the place where this happened?”

DERN: “Completely.”

RONAN: “Massively.”

PUGH: “It made it.”

RONAN: “It was just a reminder that these people were real, I think. For me to learn that Louisa would go on a sprint every single morning through the woods, she would go all around here, and we don’t know if it was in her dress or whatever but like, it was just another thing you got to think about - I can bring this to my character.”

DERN: “And as opposed to thinking historically about people in different pockets of the country who were trying to be revolutionary, you come here and realize it’s a neighborhood.”

SCANLEN: “They’re not just larger-than-life historical figures, they were real people. Actually Louisa May Alcott’s grave has a huge pile of pens surrounding it, pens and pencils, which I thought was really beautiful.”

Little Women is rated PG and opens in Seattle on Christmas Day.

Travel and accommodations provided by Sony Pictures.

