A little slice of Hawaii in Ballard

Little Tin is a speakeasy-style bar that features the flavors of Hawaii, a twist of New York City, and dog-friendly digs! #k5evening

SEATTLE — For a little slice of paradise in Seattle, head to Little Tin in Ballard.

The brainchild of partners Kalei Apo and Frankie Goodman, Little Tin is a speakeasy-style bar with exposed brick walls, a ton of lush pothos plants, and touches of Hawaii — which makes sense, because Apo and Goodman met in Kauai.

Apo is from Hawaii and owns another bar there — the Nawiliwili Tavern — while Frankie is from New York City. They combined their backgrounds to create Little Tin, which specializes in sharable bites and cocktails. Apo designed the space itself, while Goodman takes care of the beverage program.

You'll find drinks like the Birds and the Bees, a rose-geranium sour with coconut milk, and ono pork dumplings — which are truly ono.

Little Tin's space is very cool and cozy inside — and on the outside, they have a wonderful garden that features little tents and toasty heaters. Bonus — Little Tin is dog-friendly, as long as the dogs are leashed and friendly. This policy is inspired by their own Dachshund, Charlie, who loves sweaters and is great at sleeping.