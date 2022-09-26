The one thing you must try at Little Richard's Donuts in Westport

They've been making unique fritters fresh here for fifty years. #k5evening

WESTPORT, Wash. — Little Richard’s Donuts was not named for the 1950’s rock and roll singer. It was named for the founder.

“He was a local guy who started the business, not the rock star,” explained manager Debbie Howard.

But the donuts here do rock. Locals, fisher-folk and tourists have been lining up early to get ‘em here in Westport for five decades.

“Because we’ve continued on the same recipes for the whole time, and carried the tradition for years, and people know what they’re getting when they walk through the door,” Howard said.

While you decide what you want at this award-winning bakery, you can watch bakers hard at work. Everything is handmade — including some treats you’ll only find here.

“This place is known for our monster maple bars, and our turnover style fritters, we call them the Little Richard Fritter,” Howard said. “As soon as they come out of the fryer they’re pretty much sold.”

They do traditional fritters as well, but the Little Richard Fritters, which are envelopes of warm, homemade dough surrounding apple or raspberry filling, are unique and delicious. And if you get there early, you can find them warm.

Like the box says, ‘You Deserve a Donut’. And these ones are worth the trip.