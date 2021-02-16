List of Western Washington museums that are open now (or will be soon!)

Cabin fever, be gone!
With all counties in Washington state now in Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee's Healthy Washington Roadmap to Recovery plan, museums and other educational attractions are have begun reopening! Of course, it's not quite "back to normal" yet -- guests remain required to wear masks and some require timed tickets bought in advance.
Be sure to check business websites for details on visiting restrictions.
NOW OPEN
Bellevue Arts Museum (Bellevue)
Burke Museum (Seattle)
Center for Wooden Boats (Seattle) | Rentals open
Chihuly Garden and Glass (Seattle)
Dupont Historical Museum (DuPont)
Frye Art Museum (Seattle)
Hands-On Children's Museum (Olympia)
LeMay Collections at Marymount (Parkland)
MoPOP (Seattle)
Northwest Railway Museum (Snoqualmie)
Olympia Pinball Museum (Olympia)
Olympic Sculpture Park (Seattle)
Pacific Bonsai Museum (Federal Way)
Seattle Aquarium (Seattle)
Sedro-Woolley Museum (Sedro-Woolley)
Stillaguamish Valley Pioneer Museum (Arlington)
Veterans Memorial Museum (Chehalis)
Woodland Park Zoo (Seattle)
OPENING SOON
Feb. 17 | Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum (Oak Harbor)
Feb. 18 | National Nordic Museum (Seattle)
March 4 | Museum of Flight (Tukwila)
March 5 | Seattle Art Museum (Seattle)
March 15 | Maryhill Museum of Art (Goldendale)
CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
America's Car Museum (Tacoma)
Asian Art Museum (Seattle)
Bigelow House Museum (Olympia)
Connection Museum (Seattle)
Henry Art Gallery (Seattle)
Imagine Children's Museum (Everett) | Reconsidering opening April 1
MOHAI (Seattle)
Northwest African American Museum (Seattle)
Olympic Flight Museum (Olympia)
Pacific Science Center (Seattle)
Spark Museum (Bellingham)
Tacoma Art Museum (Tacoma)
Tolt Museum (Carnation)
Washington State History Museum (Tacoma)
White River Valley Museum (Auburn)
Wing Luke Museum (Seattle)
