Maple Valley bakery makes show-stopping cakes - 2021's Best

Lydia's Cakes & Confections is a one-woman show known for making edible works of art. #k5evening

Lydia's Cakes & Confections is the winner of Best Bakery in 2021's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

She considers herself an artist first, and a baker second. Once you see the cake designs from Lydia's Cakes & Confections, you will understand why.

"Everything is in the details," said Lydia Extein, the mastermind behind the bakery's mind-blowing creations. "The coloring, it gives it the rich texture where I think it brings everything to life."

Lydia makes everything herself, from the cake batter and fillings, to the fondant and sugar wax for the flowers. She also doesn't have formal training. She fell in love with creating sugary confections after making a cake for her friend's wedding. Now Lydia isn't afraid of tackling any project.

"My motto is, you name it, I'll make it."

One of her most favorite creations was a salmon sculpture inspired by a couple's most memorable date.

"It was the first king salmon she caught, and she was with her fiancé at the time," she said. "It was a big special moment for them that I was able to recreate and now they have that salmon sculpture sitting on their mantle."

Lydia joked that many clients don't want to cut into their cakes, because they are so beautiful. But in reality many clients do end up keeping their custom sugar flowers or cake toppers to remember their special day.

While her process for making sugar flowers takes a lot of time, Lydia says she enjoys the process and finds it relaxing. But the biggest reward is hearing positive feedback from her clients.

"The joy and happiness that it brings to everyone when they see a piece of art that they actually get to eat, and then of course that it tastes good on top of it. That's what keeps me going and keeps me motivated."