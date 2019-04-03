Who doesn't love leggings? Stretchy, comfortable, and oh-so-versatile, they are probably the most groundbreaking fashion item to be introduced since blue jeans.

Well, now you and your canine companion can share an outfit of the day with "Walkee Paws," which are the stylish solution to muddy dog paws. They're basically leggings for dogs, with a rubber bootie on the end to protect paws from dirt and the harsh elements, and are available in a wide range of sizes, patterns, and colors.

Your doggo will be turning heads in their sophisticated getup at the dog park and you'll have piece of mind knowing that dirt and grime won't be tracked into the house.

Talk about a win-win.

