This popular winter destination is also a must-visit in the summer - 2023's BNWE

This German village offers numerous activities and hosts multiple festivals, all year round. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — Leavenworth is the winner of the Best Getaway Town in 2023's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll.

Leavenworth has been a top destination in the Northwest for decades.

It all started with an idea in the early 1960s to draw visitors to Leavenworth. The plan was to transform the town with gorgeous alpine hills into a German Bavaria-style locale.

Today it's a favorite tourist destination, with more than one million people visiting every year.

“I've been coming to Leavenworth for 30 years. It’s just a beautiful place that I've always liked,” said Hotel Leavenworth owner Rob Ahrens. “There's great restaurants, numerous trails, and the weather is always perfect.”

This German village offers activities and hosts multiple festivals, all year round.

Leavenworth offers many options for accommodations, including Hotel Leavenworth, a newly remodeled boutique hotel on Front Street in the heart of downtown, making it easy for visitors to plan the perfect getaway.

During the winter, it's the perfect town to experience the Christmas season with friends and families.

Located in Chelan County, Leavenworth sits on the southeast side of the North Cascades, an area that attracts outdoor enthusiasts with activities like hiking, whitewater rafting, and more.

One must-try summer activity: a rafting trip on the Wenatchee River.

“Huge, huge ocean waves out there, tons of fun splashing water,” said Henry Dorris, a guide at Blue Sky Outfitters. “This is when the guides get really excited.”

“The reason it's so good is it's super forgiving, it's a good first river for people to go on to,” said Ahrens.

Another great summer option: a short hike to look for wildflowers at Leavenworth Ski Hill.