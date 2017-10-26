SEATTLE — This is your last weekend to take on the one annual art project you really can't avoid: pumpkin carving. For this week's Field Trip Friday, the hosts of Evening take a stab at this annual activity with the help of a true master, Russ Leno.
Leno gave us three pumpkin carving tips to share:
- Cut your hole in the bottom of the pumpkin. Not the top. That way you can just place your jack o lantern over a candle.
- Don't gut your pumpkin until you're finished carving. That extra weight makes the carving go easier.
- Use nail polish remover to clean up every mistake you make with your markers.
