SEATTLE — This is your last weekend to take on the one annual art project you really can't avoid: pumpkin carving. For this week's Field Trip Friday, the hosts of Evening take a stab at this annual activity with the help of a true master, Russ Leno.

Leno gave us three pumpkin carving tips to share:

Cut your hole in the bottom of the pumpkin. Not the top. That way you can just place your jack o lantern over a candle. Don't gut your pumpkin until you're finished carving. That extra weight makes the carving go easier. Use nail polish remover to clean up every mistake you make with your markers.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.

© 2018 KING