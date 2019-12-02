SEATTLE — Raised Doughnuts in the Central District is super popular- and not just for their coveted doughnuts.

One Sunday a month, Raised Doughnuts owner Mi Kim hosts a doughnut-making class.

Students get to make their own doughnut creations during the class.

Ellen Meny

Mi takes her ten students through pretty much the entire doughnut-making process. The class begins with a demonstration- Mi fries up some mochi doughnuts for the students to sample. The class is as much about eating as it is about cooking.

Students get to shape, fry, and decorate their own doughnuts, using Raised Doughnuts own frosting and toppings.

Learn the art of doughnuts from Mi Kim, owner of Raised Doughnuts.

Ellen Meny

Snacking is highly encouraged in the class- students not only get to eat mochi doughnuts, but they'll sample some apple fritters as well, made by Mi herself.

And at the end of the class, students leave with a box of their own doughnuts- a sweet reminder of a Sunday well-spent.

Raised Doughnuts | 1101 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA | 206-945-2353

