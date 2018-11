ISSAQUAH, Wash. — For this Field Trip Friday, Team Evening transforms into the Four Musketeers with a little help from Olympic fencer and coach Atilio Tass.

Washington Fencing Academy in Issaquah offers classes and training for every skill level.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.

© 2018 KING