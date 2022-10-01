Leaf peep in the city at the Seattle Japanese Garden's Maple Festival

The annual event "momijigari" celebrates the season and symbolizes the transitional nature of life. #k5evening

SEATTLE — An annual celebration of autumn is slowly revealing itself at the Seattle Japanese Garden.

Momijigari, known in the garden as the Maple Festival, celebrates the art of nature and change.

It officially runs from Oct. 6–16.

“It's a celebration or a recognition of the change of seasons,” said Senior Gardener Pete Putnicki. "It really is about recognizing that we are in a transition. That things are different. And to celebrate these changes as they occur."

The Seattle Japanese Garden, located at the south end of the Washington Park Arboretum, is designed to be a 3.5 acre sanctuary in the city.

"It is a narrative garden. It's telling you a story as you move through it,” Putnicki said. “It's telling you about the season changing, it's telling you about different places in the world. And the garden does all of that in a very compressed way."



The Maple Festival signifies transition through nature. The colors begin to change at the start of October and over the next three weeks, the shades evolve from red and orange to vibrant yellow.

Putnicki recommends visiting in the morning and during the week, as weekends can get crowded. The fewer the people, the easier it is for guests to take their time — because the garden is a place for mindfulness.

"One trip might not be enough and one season might not be enough. There are so many things we do in life where we show up and we do what we're told, we do what's expected of us. But in a place like this, it's really about expressing intention. Thinking about how things are going to change, how things have been, and what you're going to do with that,” he said. "People should open themselves up to the experience and less to their expectations. Be here to be here."

The Maple Festival kicks off at 11 a.m. on Oct. 6 with a scavenger hunt and origami. Visitors can also see the new exhibit “Seeing | Seeds | Stories” at 3 p.m., and brochures are available for self-guided maple tours. Since it’s the first Thursday of the month, admission to the garden is also free.

The Seattle Japanese Garden is open Tuesday–Sunday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. throughout October. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for students and seniors, and free for children 5 and younger.