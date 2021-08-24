Get ready, get set, mow! Lawnmower racing serves up thrills and spills in Morton

Souped-up lawnmowers and daredevil drivers make for a memorable night in the small Northwest town. #k5evening

MORTON, Wash. — In the small town of Morton, Wash., there’s a sport that’s a cut above the rest: lawnmower racing.

“You're at the starting line and the flags about ready to go up and your hearts beating 100 miles per minute,” Mike Kuschel of Amboy, Wash. said. He and his son Chad have won six of the last seven main event races.

“He's a lot more aggressive than I am and he's quite a bit younger too,” said Kuschel. “I don't know if he's prettier but he's quite a bit younger."

“Everybody runs pretty much the same engine,” said Auburn’s Van Jeppson, “so if you don't get the jump at the start, you gotta fight your way to the front. That's the hardest part.



Morton is home to the biggest lawnmower race in the state and the most competitive.



“You have to have the eye of the tiger that's for sure,” said Kuschel. “You can't be afraid to go fast and bump into other mowers when necessary. “



The blades have been removed and the engines have been souped up to hit speeds of up to 30 miles per hour.



“Even though we are racing eight horse motors here, inside they are a lot prettier and probably closer to 20 horsepower motors,” explained Kuschel.



Amboy’s Brenda Olstad, a 65 year old grandmother, is a six time champion.



“Every year I say I'm going to retire but the bug gets in me,” said Olstad.



The first Morton lawnmower race took place more than 40 years ago down Main Avenue. And, as you might have guessed, some of the participants got the idea in a bar.



“Some of the local businessman bragging about who sold the fastest lawnmowers,” said race announcer Mike Fairhart. “Well the crowds got bigger and the lawnmowers got faster so they decided they needed to move it to a safe venue."



The races are now part of the Morton Loggers Jubilee every August.



“It's just a big family celebration,” said Fairhart. “Good clean fun."



Right, "Good clean fun." Until the dirt starts flying.



“It's basically run what you brung,” said Jeppson. “It just gets crazy out there. And who would have thought lawnmowers?”



Brenda Olstad wins her seventh title and the Kuschel men hang on to another victory.



