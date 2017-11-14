A Seattle startup is helping local businesses produce their own live shopping shows using only their phones.

Live Shop Cast is an app that allows vendors to host DIY streaming shopping shows.

"Live Shop Cast is an app we built at Uzoom to let any retailer build their own shopping show,” said CEO John Kueber. "It's not for everybody, but the Home Shopping Network is doing almost $20 billion a year in sales - it's still a thing."

The app allows local businesses, like high-end boutique David Lawrence in The Bravern, to reach customers around the world.

"I never thought of myself as a QVC host but I can go there if I need to,” owner David Lawrence said.

Live Shop Cast combines visual sales with mobile interactivity.

There’s a built-in template for business owners to schedule their shows, offer discounts, and interact with customers. As the vendors sell, their audience can buy - and connect - by asking questions and leaving comments in real time.

Since everything’s shot and streamed from the app, there’s no need for camera crews or studios.

From food to clothing to personal care, the type of vendors varies and can be located anywhere in the world.

"We work with a lot of home-based sellers, we work with artisans,” Kueber said. “Yesterday we did a great show with Seattle Pickle Company.”

For someone like Lawrence, it's a chance to boost sales by sharing his passion in a way he could never have imagined until now.

