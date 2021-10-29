'Last Night in Soho' is a stunning yet thrilling look back at 1960s London

Edgar Wright wrote and directed the film, which stars Anya Taylor Joy from Queen's Gambit. #k5evening

SEATTLE — On the surface, "Last Night in Soho" is a celebration of the sixties — the glitzy and glamorous sides. But when a young aspiring fashion designer moves to London's Soho area and mysteriously travels back in time, she discovers a disturbing one as well.

This is where we meet Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, a young woman in the 1960's with dreams of becoming a famous singer.

Edgar Wright, known for his film "Baby Driver", wrote and directed the movie. He said his time spent in London's Soho area inspired him.

"Soho is one of those places that keeps bringing you back. It was the center of the film and tv industry, the height of show business, but it has a darker side as well. So it's a compelling, exciting, and at times a disturbing place. And the buildings are 400 years old, so frequently you find yourself in rooms where you are wondering what these walls have seen, so I guess there's a point where the story started haunting me," shared Wright.

Anya Taylor Joy sings in the movie and she says she expects to do more of it in the future.

"I have always sung. If you were to ask my siblings and parents, they would tell you she sings. She sings a lot!" explained Taylor-Joy.

"Last Night in Soho" dances between the past and the present, with the worlds sometimes colliding.

A look back isn't always what we expect, which is why Anya says if she could time travel, she would not pick favorites.