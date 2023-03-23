Landmark 1912 farm preserved for future generations — ziplines and all

Kristoferson Farm now part of Whidbey Camano Land Trust. #K5evening

CAMANO ISLAND, Wash. — You can't miss Kristoferson Farm as you make your way onto Camano Island.



“Everybody loves, as they're coming onto the island, to see this broad expanse of a beautiful farm,” said Mona Campbell, who co-owns this farm with her siblings, all fourth generation Kristoferson family members, who recently took a step to make sure future generations of all families can enjoy this place.



"Well we are super excited because we just signed conservation easements with the Whidbey Camano Land Trust that really protects the current uses of the farm forever,” Campbell said.



The 232 acres of farm and forests, including Camano Island's only salmon bearing stream, will be protected from development forever thanks to this agreement.



“Kristoferson Farm was one of the Land Trust's top priorities for protection on Camano Island because all of these things come together here, all of the conservation values that we care about,” explained Ryan Elting, executive director of the Whidbey Camano Land Trust.

And this may also be the very first ziplining course preserved by a land trust.

"You know, that could be true!" Cambell laughed.

"There's a first time for everything,” Elting said.



Canopy Tours Northwest takes folks flying through the farm's forests.

An adventure that actually fits the land trust's environmental stewardship goals.



“It’s a low impact activity that really is light on the land and really allows us to share this amazing treasure with the community in a way that's fun,” Campbell said.

The family also operates a ropes course/teambuilding venture on the farm, Terra-Teams, and uses part of their antique barn as an event venue, hosting farm to table dinners and community gatherings.



The farm is still a farm as well — The barn that was built in 1914 still stores hay that the family sells locally.



And a farm stand stocks island-grown staples along with shortbread, fudge, preserves, and other items made at the farm. The Kristoferson family members on the walls of the event space in the old barn might be puzzled by the ziplines. But they'd probably also be proud that the land they bought back in 1912 will now remain undisturbed on Camano Island for years to come.



“This ensures that no matter what, it stays this wonderful treasure for the community,” Campbell said.