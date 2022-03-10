Lakewood local starring in new NBC dating show set in Regency England

Sixteen suitors are vying for the affections of 26-year-old Nicole Remy in "The Courtship." #k5evening

NBC's "The Courtship" takes place in modern-day England, but it will feel like you're in another time.

This show feels like a cross between "The Bachelorette" and "Bridgerton."

"I felt like an absolute princess. I felt like a Duchess," gushed star Nicole Remy. "It was just magical. Stepping into the castle wearing those beautiful, Italian silk outfits. I mean it was magical."

Remy grew up in Lakewood, Washington, where she attended Bellarmine Preparatory School.

After attending the University of Southern California, she moved back to the Seattle area.

"Dating in Seattle, and really anywhere the past few years, we've been in a pandemic. We are not able to connect with people how we used to, which is unfortunate because meaningful connections are out there and there are great people out there to date," Remy explained. "So I spent a lot of time on dating apps. It's a great option, but we are swiping, we are making judgments based off a picture, a location, a job, or whatever."

In this show, men court her the old-fashioned way, through sport, dancing, and other regency area activities. And that includes having her family involved.

Nicole's parents, sister, and best friend are part of the show from the very beginning, suggesting suitors and offering advice.

"They were very skeptical at first, I'm not gonna lie," Remy shared. "But they thought, 'This is our baby girl, she's not married, we're going to support her.' I just have the best family in the world!"