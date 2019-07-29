LAKE TAPPS, Wash. — You won't mind getting snagged at all if you find yourself at the Snag Island Estate. This watersport paradise is the ultimate in lakeside-livin' and it's less than an hour's drive from Seattle.

"I am totally a waterfront, dream home person. And this is truly the most amazing, rare estate," says Jen Harper of The Jen Harper Team and Coldwell Banker Bain.

In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, the main house sits on a point that juts out into Lake Tapps, facing northwest. It's 910-feet of waterfront wrap around the property that includes the 10,000 square foot home, a 7-car garage and a sport court with a view. "Most of the average homes on Lake Tapps have about 75 feet of water frontage. So this house, with 910, that's crazy cool," Harper says. And it could become 1,370 feet if a buyer's interested in the adjoining lot that's also for sale.

It's the perfect launching pad for watersport fun. "Between the pool, the hot tub, the beach to launch your kayaks, the dock, the boat ramp, the lawn, there are just a million things you could do," says Jen Harper broker Kara Wiper.

In the middle of the sprawling yard is an in-ground pool bracketed by a 6-foot hedge for privacy. Just steps from the covered fireplace patio, a hot tub blends seamlessly into the closest end of the pool. "I can hardly wait to get people out here so they can see the expanse of the waterfront and the amount of shoreline. It just feels like a complete retreat and a getaway," says Wiper.

Wiper also fancies the grand entry. "I love walking in the front door and seeing the prom picture staircase. It's incredible. It sweeps up to the top level." Nearby there's a holiday living room and a warm gentlemen's study with a foosball table that matches the dark wood on the walls.

Harper gravitates toward the room that often becomes the gathering place. "I personally love the kitchen in the family room with super tall ceilings and open to the outdoor barbecue." And while most media rooms are in the basement, this home is engineered to entertain. The theater with nine leather recliners is right off the kitchen. "Some media rooms are not very big. This one is gigantic," Harper says.

The wine cellar's not relegated to the basement either. It is also connected to the kitchen. Wiper's a fan too. "The kitchen's incredible. It has two of everything. It's got two dishwashers." And two ovens, two microwaves and refrigerators on either side of one of three islands in the space.

Just above is a one-bedroom apartment with its own entrance and a deck with western views.

The master suite on the other wing of the home features a terrace that looks out over the property. The 5-piece master bath includes a tub with a fireplace. The two walk-in closets are so expansive, they might as well be drive-in closets.

This Snag Island mansion is lakeside-livin' at its finest This 10,000 square-foot Lake Tapps mansion is a wonderland for watersport enthusiasts. The adjoining dock and boat ramp provides endless opportunities for water activities. The grand entry featuring the sweeping staircase and high-ceilings are the first things you'll notice when you walk inside. The large kitchen features 3 islands, 2 dishwashers, 2 ovens and 2 microwaves! The large media room is right by the kitchen. The wine cellar makes this mansion perfect for wine-os. Tall glass doors in the living room give you easy access to the lake. The outdoor patio features a beautiful fireplace and a grill. The mansion features a 7-car garage. Interested buyers can expand their water frontage from 910 to 1,370 ft by adding on the adjoining lot that's also for sale.

So yes, the estate is grand and impressive and stately. But it remains inviting. "Even though it's approximately 10,000 square feet, it doesn't feel overwhelming. It still is a comfortable home," says Harper.

"Once you're here, you're in paradise," Wiper says.

Story sponsored by The Jen Harper Team.