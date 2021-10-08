This Lake Union houseboat is home to Seattle history - Unreal Estate

It was first built as a canoe club on Lake Washington in 1910. #k5evening

SEATTLE — There are plenty of historic houses surrounding Seattle's Lake Union.

But this home for sale may be the most historic, on the water.



"Every floating home is different, but this one is definitely unique," said Courtney Cooper of Keller Williams. "It was built in 1910 and it used to be in Lake Washington at the base of Madison Park and it had its beginnings as a canoe club."



The club was later moved to Lake Union and converted into a residence. In the late '60s, newlyweds Dick and Colleen Wagner made it their family home. They also started a boat rental service on the property that would be the start of a Seattle legacy.



"As they began renting out these little rowboats and sailboats, they ended up amassing a collection. And so the collection was the beginning of the Center for Wooden Boats."





Today, the floating home is still moored in the shadow of the Aurora Bridge.



"There's little more than 500 floating homes in Seattle and so to get one at the end is very special. You don't find high ceilings like this in floating homes. You don't find rooms this large. This floating home lives a lot larger than most of them."



The layout and many of its finishes have been largely unchanged — earning it a spot on the National Register of Historic Places and listed as a Seattle landmark.



"It's got all its original woodwork on the walls, the floors. Most of the windows are original. The kitchen is kind of an inviting space where all the neighbors come in. it's also the front door and the kitchen. The dining room is large enough for probably 20 people. I like the way the light reflects on the ceiling in the primary bedroom. It's a really wonderful place to wake up to."

The views from the rest of the home are equally amazing.



"You also have the constant parade of boats. There's always something to look at."



And the future owners will get to look at those views while living in a landmark.



"Whoever buys this is going to walk in and they're going to love it and they are going to want to be the next steward of its legacy."