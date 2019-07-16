SEATTLE, Washington — Tired of living a landlocked life? Then take the plunge for this floating home.

"This is probably one of the most extraordinary, most carefully designed and executed floating home that exists on Lake Union," said Enrico Pozzo, Real Estate broker for Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty. "Every single detail has been thought through a million times."

And those details start at the main level.

"This is an open living room, dining room. This room is designed for entertaining. All the sliding doors here completely open. And in the summer, you can really extend the living room to the outdoors."

Just off the living room is the chef's kitchen.

"The kitchen has chef appliances. It has a Sub Zero refrigerator. The stove is an 8 burner Blue Star stove. The oven is a Miele."

The kitchen also features an island bigger than most homes on land.

"It's 11-foot by 3 long and 3-foot by 10 wide. And it's an island designed for entertaining guest."

Downstairs you'll find two bedrooms as well as the tranquil master.

"And what's unique about the bedroom is that it's actually about half-sunken into the water. So when you wake up you're pretty much at water level. The master bedroom has a large walk-in shower. It has a separate commode and an Italian marble dual sink."

Living in this houseboat comes with unique quirks like a place to park your boat instead of a car. And your laundry room is more of a laundry cabinet.

"Every square inch is used twice."

Like the rooftop doubles as a deck.

"You have a 270-degree view from there. You would sit there and really enjoy all the traffic coming by watching the seaplanes come in."

So while waterfront homes are nice, water all-around homes like this, aren't bad either.

"You come home, and you really feel like you're on vacation, even when you're in the heart of the city," said Pozzo.

This home is listed for $3,588,000. More information can be found here.