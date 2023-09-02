An encounter with the Lake Stevens Monster

The biggest glacial erratic in Washington hides in plain site in a suburban neighborhood. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Evening’s Jose Cedeno heard about something called The Lake Stevens Monster and decided to check it out. He was prepared for a trek but didn’t need to hike to see this monster.

Instead, he drove to a residential neighborhood in Lake Stevens. The Monster is a rock that’s clearly visible next to a small parklet with a picnic table in the neighborhood.

The Lake Stevens Monster was left here by a glacier during the last ice age, a glacial erratic. And this one is the biggest one in Washington state. Two Lake Stevens policemen measured it in 2011, it’s 34 feet tall, 78 feet long, and circumference (distance around it) is 210 feet.

The rock shows some signs that non-geological forces have been at work since civilization sprang up around it, there’s some graffiti on its backside, which is a shame.

“Kids, just a little advice, please don't spray," Jose said. "Respect the elders."

There is a rough trail around the rock, which sits on a vacant lot owned by the Glen Acres homeowner association according to a posted sign.

Printed and online travel travel guides list the rock as a place to check out when in the area, much to the consternation of the folks who live nearby.