Unsolved mysteries deep within Lake Chelan

Some historic tales describe a 75-foot long sea monster. #k5evening

CHELAN, Wash. —

At nearly 15-hundred feet, it is the third-deepest lake in America. And the bottom has never been explored.

Lake Chelan has been attracting tourists since the 1880's and spawning tales of mystery from the start.



Chelan Museum storyteller Don Loyd says native residents spoke of sea monsters rising from the depths. This lore was later repeated by white settlers, including three men standing on a dock in 1910.



“They saw this big monster come up out of the water,” Loyd explained, “And one man described it as being 75 feet long… that's big.”



Others have spotted upheavals of water, some large enough to capsize boats. One account from 1899 speculated that an underwater volcano could have been the cause, a theory that was never confirmed.



“But then there've been huge waves that have been seen in more recent times,” Loyd said.



Some mysteries have arisen on dry land, like the new schoolteacher, a century ago, who came and went in a single day.



“She was there one hour and was never seen again.”



Some claimed she left town on a stage coach, but her reasoning and her destination remain mysteries.





Opened in 1913, Chelan's Ruby Theatre is the oldest continuously operating cinema in the Northwest.



“Ruby, for whom the Ruby Theatre is named, was a young girl,” Loyd explained.



Around 1919, Ruby's stepfather murdered her mother, then took his own life. But whatever became of the orphaned girl?



“She did disappear.”