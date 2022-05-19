Fun in the sun at Lake Chelan - 2022's BNWE

Lake Chelan reportedly gets 300 days of sun a year, which makes it the perfect spot to soak up some sweet, sweet Vitamin D. #k5evening

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Lake Chelan is the winner of Best Boating and Best Place to Soak Up the Sun in 2022's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll.

Lake Chelan reportedly gets, on average, 300 days of sun per year. For those of us who live in rainy Western Washington, this is like paradise on earth — and most likely one of the reasons why Lake Chelan won Best Place to Soak Up the Sun. There's nothing like taking a walk around the lake on a sunny day, or jumping on your boat and cruising the water under clear skies. Speaking of boats, Lake Chelan also won Best Boating — which speaks for itself. The lake offers 50 and a half miles of water for happy boaters.

Lake Chelan State Park is the winner of Best Campground in 2022's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll.

Lake Chelan State Park has a nice long beach, plenty of room for camping, and gorgeous hiking trails — so it's no surprise that it won Best Campground!

This is a place families come back to every single year — a 139-acre camping park on the south shore of Lake Chelan with 6,000 feet of shoreline. Sounds good to me!

The Midtowner Motel is the winner of Best Budget-Friendly Hotel in the 2022's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll.

If you're looking for an affordable place to stay in Lake Chelan, the Midtowner Motel is the winner of our Best Budget-Friendly Hotel category! With cozy rooms under $150 a night and a convenient location, this spot is great for those looking to save some money.

Campbell's Resort is the winner of Best Waterfront Resort in the 2022's Best Northwest Escapes viewer poll.