Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are ideal Mr. and Mrs. Claus

'The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two' debuts on Netflix Nov. 25

SEATTLE — Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return to the screen together as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.

The family film debuts on Netflix November 25.

In the sequel, true believer Kate (played by Darby Camp) is now a young teen spending the holidays in Mexico and trying to navigate her first Christmas in a blended family. Her mother (played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley) has a new boyfriend (played by Tyrese Gibson) and he also has a son from a previous marriage (played by Jahzir Bruno.)

When Camp and Bruno are magically transported to the North Pole, they help Santa and Mrs. Claus battle against a wayward elf and save Christmas.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to the cast.

HOLCOMB: "This film establishes that time stands still in the North Pole. But I'm wondering how you explain not aging in real life?”

HAWN: “Oh my god. (laughter) It's very sweet of you. I don't know, being happy? Maybe being happy? Happy things make happy faces and happy faces look younger than dour faces?"

HOLCOMB: "Look, the internet has named you the 'Hot Clauses' which I think is a great moniker to have."

RUSSELL: “Thank you.”

HOLCOMB: "You steer the sleigh with great precision in this film but I'm wondering which of the two of you is the better driver in real life?”

HAWN: “Kurt's a great driver. (laughs) Just as long as he doesn't fall asleep.”

RUSSELL: “As long as I don't look out the window, or get distracted.”

HOLCOMB: "The Clauses are beloved by children all over the world and I have to tell you as a mom of kids who are growing up, one thing I have admired about you and your family is that you are equally beloved by your grown children. So I'm wondering if you can offer a piece of advice on how you raised kids who still want to hang out with you when they grow up?"

RUSSELL: "Get kids who love you. Get lucky with your kids, get kids that are fun and fabulous and have their own outlook at life.”

HAWN: “There's nature and there's nurture. And I think because of the way we raised them and the way we are, for all the good, bad and the ugly, I think they realize this is where we'd rather be because we have fun, we laugh a lot, there is no preciousness about being flawed... and I think that is something that when we have children, we have to realize. That's a big deal because that's a life that you're building and you want to do the best you can. And I think you did an amazing job.”

RUSSELL: “Thanks.”

HAWN: “And I think I did a pretty good job myself."

HOLCOMB: "Tyrese, we know you can sing. What is your song at the holidays?"



TYRESE: "I tend to go Donny Hathaway... (proceeds to sing.)”

HOLCOMB: “Jahzir, I was impressed by your skills with a nerf gun. Did you practice beforehand?”

BRUNO: "Yes! They gave me this nerf gun that I actually used in the movie and they told me to run around, to go in my house and see if you can shoot a game disk down or something."

HOLCOMB: "And what did your parents think of that rehearsal around the house?”

BRUNO: “Oh man they hated it. (laughter)"



HOLCOMB: "Kimberly, you have a terrific husband (Brad Paisley.) But let's be honest. Dancing on the beach with Tyrese?"

WILLIAMS-PAISLEY: "It was pretty fantastic, I'm not gonna lie."

HOLCOMB: “Tell me about the sets for Santa’s Village.”

CAMP: "They were massive. When you're actually there, it does not feel real. You feel like you're in a dream… But it was hard to work with fake snow because it got everywhere.”

HOLCOMB: “There are 300,000 shops in Santa’s Village – which one would you spend all day in?”

WILLIAMS-PAISLEY: "Candy shop for me!”

CAMP: “Yeah probably the candy shop or the ice cream parlor."

HOLCOMB: “What do you hope audiences get out of the movie?”