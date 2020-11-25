Longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are ideal Mr. and Mrs. Claus

SEATTLE — Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn return to the screen together as Mr. and Mrs. Claus in The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two.
The family film debuts on Netflix November 25.
In the sequel, true believer Kate (played by Darby Camp) is now a young teen spending the holidays in Mexico and trying to navigate her first Christmas in a blended family. Her mother (played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley) has a new boyfriend (played by Tyrese Gibson) and he also has a son from a previous marriage (played by Jahzir Bruno.)
When Camp and Bruno are magically transported to the North Pole, they help Santa and Mrs. Claus battle against a wayward elf and save Christmas.
Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to the cast.
HOLCOMB: "This film establishes that time stands still in the North Pole. But I'm wondering how you explain not aging in real life?”
HAWN: “Oh my god. (laughter) It's very sweet of you. I don't know, being happy? Maybe being happy? Happy things make happy faces and happy faces look younger than dour faces?"
HOLCOMB: "Look, the internet has named you the 'Hot Clauses' which I think is a great moniker to have."
RUSSELL: “Thank you.”
HOLCOMB: "You steer the sleigh with great precision in this film but I'm wondering which of the two of you is the better driver in real life?”
HAWN: “Kurt's a great driver. (laughs) Just as long as he doesn't fall asleep.”
RUSSELL: “As long as I don't look out the window, or get distracted.”
HOLCOMB: "The Clauses are beloved by children all over the world and I have to tell you as a mom of kids who are growing up, one thing I have admired about you and your family is that you are equally beloved by your grown children. So I'm wondering if you can offer a piece of advice on how you raised kids who still want to hang out with you when they grow up?"
RUSSELL: "Get kids who love you. Get lucky with your kids, get kids that are fun and fabulous and have their own outlook at life.”
HAWN: “There's nature and there's nurture. And I think because of the way we raised them and the way we are, for all the good, bad and the ugly, I think they realize this is where we'd rather be because we have fun, we laugh a lot, there is no preciousness about being flawed... and I think that is something that when we have children, we have to realize. That's a big deal because that's a life that you're building and you want to do the best you can. And I think you did an amazing job.”
RUSSELL: “Thanks.”
HAWN: “And I think I did a pretty good job myself."
HOLCOMB: "Tyrese, we know you can sing. What is your song at the holidays?"
TYRESE: "I tend to go Donny Hathaway... (proceeds to sing.)”
HOLCOMB: “Jahzir, I was impressed by your skills with a nerf gun. Did you practice beforehand?”
BRUNO: "Yes! They gave me this nerf gun that I actually used in the movie and they told me to run around, to go in my house and see if you can shoot a game disk down or something."
HOLCOMB: "And what did your parents think of that rehearsal around the house?”
BRUNO: “Oh man they hated it. (laughter)"
HOLCOMB: "Kimberly, you have a terrific husband (Brad Paisley.) But let's be honest. Dancing on the beach with Tyrese?"
WILLIAMS-PAISLEY: "It was pretty fantastic, I'm not gonna lie."
HOLCOMB: “Tell me about the sets for Santa’s Village.”
CAMP: "They were massive. When you're actually there, it does not feel real. You feel like you're in a dream… But it was hard to work with fake snow because it got everywhere.”
HOLCOMB: “There are 300,000 shops in Santa’s Village – which one would you spend all day in?”
WILLIAMS-PAISLEY: "Candy shop for me!”
CAMP: “Yeah probably the candy shop or the ice cream parlor."
HOLCOMB: “What do you hope audiences get out of the movie?”
WILLIAMS-PAISLEY: "People will really relate to the story of family, and family evolving and changing and how that's not always easy for everybody, but that we have to adapt and support each other through it, even when it's uncomfortable."