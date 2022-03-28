Krab Kingz brings Southern seafood boils to the Northwest

Make sure you have plenty of napkins for this delicious feast. #k5evening

PARKLAND, Wash. — At Krab Kingz it's always crawfish season and that means things are always hopping for sisters Karissa Mango and Krystal Lane.

"We are the first true southern Cajun seafood boil in the area," Mango said. "Our brand is originally from Texas and we brought it out to the PNW because our family is born and raised here."

A seafood boil is exactly what it sounds like. Crab legs? They get boiled in a flavorful broth. So does the corn. And yes crawfish too! What's in the broth? The sisters aren't saying.

"Regardless of what you are getting with a seafood boil it is going to have some type of spice to it," Mango said. "Because of what we cook all of the food in."

Out in the restaurant, decorated in Seahawks colors, sits Jaasiel Doughty. He once lived in Killeen Texas, home of one of the original Krab Kingz restaurants, and he's been telling all of his friends about the fried catfish and shrimp platter here.

"I wish they could give me the secret recipe but you know we'll talk about that another time," Doughty said.

At another time, the sisters in the kitchen wore matching dresses when they posed for photos. When asked what it's like to work together, both burst into laughter.

"It's fun for sure," Mango said. "We're very different people and growing up we had some trials in trying to communicate so if anything, it's bringing us closer and helping us build this business to be stronger."

Ultimately it's the colorful food that keeps customers coming back. All made to order and ready to be eaten in the restaurant or taken to go. Just make sure you have plenty of napkins.