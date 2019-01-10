FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — If you're looking for delicious Korean food, head to Federal Way's Red Stone Tofu House.

This friendly, casual restaurant serves up classic Korean dishes and meals, like seafood pancakes, bibimbap, and kalbi short ribs. But when you eat here, be sure to arrive hungry- these portions are generous, and side dishes are encouraged!

Side dishes, seafood pancakes, and much more!

KING 5

One of their most popular menu items is the kalbi short ribs. They're great for sharing!

Red Stone Tofu House is just one of the many delish Korean restaurants in Federal Way. Check out Saint's story for more options!

Red Stone Tofu House | 1616 S 325th St #6009, Federal Way

