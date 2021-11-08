Crispy-crunchy katsu and tasty sake at this Capitol Hill restaurant

Kobuta & Ookami is a katsu and sake house that serves up traditional (and untraditional) Japanese katsu. #k5evening

SEATTLE — If you're looking for crispy katsu and a broad selection of sake, Kobuta & Ookami in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is a great spot for dinner or lunch.

Fun fact from their website — Kobuta & Ookami roughly translates to "piglet and wolf" in Japanese. They serve several types of katsu, from traditional katsu with shredded cabbage and rice, to miso katsu with a sweet miso sauce.

One of their most popular dishes is the mozzarella tomato and cheese katsu. It's mozzarella cheese wrapped in thinly sliced pork cutlet with their tomato miso sauce, topped with grated Parmesan. When it comes right out of the kitchen, the cheese stretch on the first bite is legendary!

If you're looking for a cozy dish for the winter, the katsu nabe is a good choice. It features cutlets, vegetables and egg simmered in a savory sauce, served in a clay pot.

Don't forget their sake selection! They have a wide array of flavors and strengths, perfect for longtime sake fans or beginners.