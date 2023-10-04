Fall into fun at Knutson Farms in Sumner

Corn Mazes! Apple Cannons! A Cow train! You'll find more than pumpkins at this farm in Sumner. #k5evening

SUMNER, Wash. — There's a good chance two and a half month old twins Lucca and Kai Hyppa won't remember their first visit to The Patch at Knutson Farms in Sumner but here is where picture-perfect memories are made.

"It's a great spot just to bring your family and bring your kids," their mother, Katie Hyppa said. "There's so much to do. These guys are a little bit young to enjoy all the things, but we obviously have a lot of kids with us that are running around."

About four years ago this working farm in Sumner decided to add agri-tourism to its portfolio. So while the rhubarb harvest is going on a few acres away, families are roaming around their pumpkin patch

"There's kind of a big buzz going on the farm," general manager Brian Anderson said. "Lots going on. We take a lot of pride in being clean. It's not a muddy pit. And we're really family-oriented."

Anderson admits he's used to hiring harvest crews, but now he's hired the kind of people who know how to make the farm Instagram-friendly and fun for families.

"And anything we want to do has to fit the theme," Anderson said.

So of course there are fields full of pumpkins, but there's also a corn maze to lose yourself and a hay maze for the kids.

There's a cow train ride that will have kids yelling "Moo!" and "More ! More! More!"

There are apple cannons and a gem mining sluice.

And there's even a barn full of kid-sized animals, including some piglets that race around the pen in a frenzy.

"This time of the year it's just great to see all the animals," Hyppa said. "It's a beautiful setting here. The sun's coming out so you really couldn't ask for more at the beginning of October, right?"

The Patch at Knutson Farms is open every day of the week but Tuesday. Starting this Saturday, they will be offering a night maze so you'll want to bring your flashlights.