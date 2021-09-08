K.J Wright helps make dream come true for Renton based pitmaster

When the beloved Seattle Seahawk linebacker tasted C. Davis Texas BBQ, he knew he'd found a taste of home in the Northwest. #k5evening

RENTON, Wash. — It was at the Bite of Seattle in 2018 when C. Davis of C. Davis Texas BBQ would make the connection that would change his life.

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright tried his BBQ.

"What caught my eye is that he is from Texas. I'm like, okay we have a dude from the south coming to Washington, let me see what he's talking about. I had never had nothing of this design, it's just perfect. Perfect combination. I've seen a lot of people come from the south to Washington and they let me down, but his stuff [is] just delicious," shared Wright.

C. Davis started in the BBQ business in 2011 and slowly built a respectable following. But it's nothing like what he has now.

Davis now caters meals for the Seahawks players, and they often turn to him for their charity events. On game days, you can find his barbeque in two places at Lumen Field, in the fan deck and on the plaza.

Davis' signature dish involves a basket of crispy waffle fries, smothered in either pulled pork or brisket that's been smoked for 22 hours; and then finished with a special sauce.

I use a North Carolina tangy barbeque sauce, with sweet honey and a little bit of mustard. You mix those two together and the taste just explodes," said Davis.

His gig with the Seattle Seahawks began after he asked K.J. for an introduction. He didn't expect the football star to actually do it.

"My phone rings and I look at the phone and it says Seattle Seahawks and I was like, this is a prank. I answered, and on the phone, they are like, 'K.J. wants you over here!'" exclaimed Davis.

Davis is so grateful to Wright for the opportunity that he has an image of Wright and his autograph prominently displayed on his new smoker. Wright said he is honored by the gesture.

"To see his business go from where he was at the Bite of Seattle to working with the Seahawks and just expanding his brand, I'm just thankful I could also be part of it," shared Wright.