Kitsap Humane Society has been helping people and pets since 1908 - 2022's Best

The secret of their success is simply that everyone here loves animals. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SILVERDALE, Wash. — Kitsap Humane Society is the winner of Best Place to Adopt a Furry Friend in 2022's Best of Western Washington viewers poll.

It may be November at the Kitsap Humane Society, but the shelter is overflowing with kittens

"Kitten season, which usually runs from May to October, is running a little bit late this year, so we are still seeing kittens coming in needing our help," said spokesperson Victoria Gringey.

And not just kittens.

There are dogs, of course. We met Alphonso, a shih tzu mix. We also saw rabbits, pigs and outside, nearly a dozen ducks dropped off by a local woman. A duck named Cobweb is especially fond of cuddling.

"They're all very sweet ducks," Gringey said.

Since 1908, The Kitsap Humane Society has gone above and beyond to help people and pets. Volunteers take dogs out for walks on nearby beaches. Some even splurge for puppicinos. They feature puppucino pals on their Instagram page.

"We all are really huge animal lovers," Gringey said.

They've saved so many lives and done so much good, we asked Gringey to gather the staff in the pet adoption center so we could get a nice shot of everyone.

But of course it's really time for a surprise!

We walked in with a cat crate and told Gringey there was something inside she needed to see.

She peaked in the crate and pulled out the award declaring Kitsap Humane Society the Best Place to Adopt a Furry Friend.

"You got us good," Gringey said.

There are bigger humane societies in Western Washington, but Kitsap Humane Society has built a tight knit community.

"This means everything,"Gringey said. "We can't do what we do without the support of our community."

Kitsap Humane Society, winners of best place to adopt a furry, or even feathery, friend!